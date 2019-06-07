Renault-FCA: Di Maio blames French State intervention

Rome, June 7 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday blamed Paris for the collapse of the proposed merger between Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Renault. "State interventionism caused the failure of the operation," the 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader told Radio 24. "France did not make a good exhibition of itself. We had contacts with FCA, but we respected the market. "Renault is not happy about the French State's interventionism either".