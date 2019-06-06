Boy, 16, gets 14 yrs 8 mts for killing boy, 16

Bologna, June 6 - A 16-year-old boy got 14 years and eight months in jail Thursday for shooting dead a 16-year-old boy in a row over money near Bologna in September. Giuseppe Balboni's family said the killer deserved more prison time. Balboni's body was found dumped in a well. Balboni was from the Apennine village of Zocca near Modena, the birthplace of rocker Vasco Rossi.