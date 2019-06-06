Giovedì 06 Giugno 2019 | 20:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Catania
2 arrested including mayor for bid rigging

2 arrested including mayor for bid rigging

 
Rome
Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

 
Campobassso
They don't learn from mistakes - Di Maio on EC letter

They don't learn from mistakes - Di Maio on EC letter

 
Bologna
Boy, 16, gets 14 yrs 8 mts for killing boy, 16

Boy, 16, gets 14 yrs 8 mts for killing boy, 16

 
Rome
3 killed as car hits lorry on A1

3 killed as car hits lorry on A1

 
Rome
Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

 
Rome
Govt must go on - Di Maio-Salvini

Govt must go on - Di Maio-Salvini

 
Rome
Govt must go on - Di Maio-Salvini

Govt must go on - Di Maio-Salvini

 
Milan
Man says hit girlfriend who threw self out window

Man says hit girlfriend who threw self out window

 
Rome
Di Maio, Salvini meet at PM's office

Di Maio, Salvini meet at PM's office

 
Milan
Soccer: Montolivo bids Milan farewell, says 'wounded'

Soccer: Montolivo bids Milan farewell, says 'wounded'

 

Il Biancorosso

Bari, in porta piace l'idea Gabrielgià numero uno del Perugia

Bari, in porta piace l'idea Gabriel
già numero uno del Perugia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeLa tragedia
Cerignola, in sella a scooter finisce contro un palo: morto 15enne

Cerignola, in sella a scooter finisce contro un palo: morto 15enne

 
BariL'incidente
Castellana, auto travolge bicicletta: morto un turista irlandese

Castellana, auto travolge bicicletta: morto un turista irlandese

 
LecceL'evento
Salento, un tuffo nel passato per una cena da favola con la Duchessa

Salento, un tuffo nel passato per una cena da favola con la Duchessa

 
HomeIl processo a Trani
Strage treni, Ferrotramviaria ricusa giudici Trani: «Anticipato giudizio di colpevolezza»

Strage treni Andria-Corato, Ferrotramviaria ricusa i giudici: «Anticipata sentenza colpevolezza»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Ostuni, minaccia di dar fuoco a un bar: arrestato 40enne

Ostuni, minaccia di dar fuoco a un bar: arrestato 40enne

 
TarantoLe foto
Medimex, domani via ai concerti a Taranto, ecco il palco visto dall'alto

Medimex, domani via ai concerti a Taranto, ecco il palco visto dall'alto

 
MateraIl bilancio
Coldiretti: nel Metapontino maltempo ha fatto 10mln di danni

Coldiretti: nel Metapontino maltempo ha fatto 10mln di danni

 
PotenzaSpaccio
Droga, polizia Potenza arresta 22enne marocchino

Droga, polizia Potenza arresta 22enne marocchino

 

i più letti

Blitz in tutta Italia contro mafia foggiana, decine di arresti dalla Puglia a Milano

Blitz in tutta Italia contro mafia foggiana, 50 arresti dalla Puglia a Milano Plauso Salvini: «Lo Stato c'è» VD

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Ha inventato il Common Rail cambiando il mondo dei motori: Laurea Honoris Causa al barese Ricco

A Perugia laurea honoris causa al barese Ricco, inventore del common rail La nostra intervista nel 2000

Furto in bar Altamura, proprietario: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Furto bar Altamura, titolare: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Bologna

Boy, 16, gets 14 yrs 8 mts for killing boy, 16

Near Bologna in September

Boy, 16, gets 14 yrs 8 mts for killing boy, 16

Bologna, June 6 - A 16-year-old boy got 14 years and eight months in jail Thursday for shooting dead a 16-year-old boy in a row over money near Bologna in September. Giuseppe Balboni's family said the killer deserved more prison time. Balboni's body was found dumped in a well. Balboni was from the Apennine village of Zocca near Modena, the birthplace of rocker Vasco Rossi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati