Giovedì 06 Giugno 2019 | 20:52

Catania
2 arrested including mayor for bid rigging

Rome
Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

Campobassso
They don't learn from mistakes - Di Maio on EC letter

Bologna
Boy, 16, gets 14 yrs 8 mts for killing boy, 16

Rome
3 killed as car hits lorry on A1

Rome
Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

Rome
Govt must go on - Di Maio-Salvini

Rome
Govt must go on - Di Maio-Salvini

Milan
Man says hit girlfriend who threw self out window

Rome
Di Maio, Salvini meet at PM's office

Milan
Soccer: Montolivo bids Milan farewell, says 'wounded'

Bari, in porta piace l'idea Gabrielgià numero uno del Perugia

Bari, in porta piace l'idea Gabriel
HomeLa tragedia
Cerignola, in sella a scooter finisce contro un palo: morto 15enne

BariL'incidente
Castellana, auto travolge bicicletta: morto un turista irlandese

LecceL'evento
Salento, un tuffo nel passato per una cena da favola con la Duchessa

HomeIl processo a Trani
Strage treni, Ferrotramviaria ricusa giudici Trani: «Anticipato giudizio di colpevolezza»

BrindisiIl caso
Ostuni, minaccia di dar fuoco a un bar: arrestato 40enne

TarantoLe foto
Medimex, domani via ai concerti a Taranto, ecco il palco visto dall'alto

MateraIl bilancio
Coldiretti: nel Metapontino maltempo ha fatto 10mln di danni

PotenzaSpaccio
Droga, polizia Potenza arresta 22enne marocchino

Campobassso

They don't learn from mistakes - Di Maio on EC letter

We won't do what they say

Campobassso, June 6 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that "yesterday's letter from the European (Commission) substantially demonstrates that this Europe has not learned anything from the mistakes made in the last few years. In the letter, the EC said an infringement procedure against Rome for high debt was justified, but the Commission would not start one yet. "They're still asking for cuts, to deprive citizens of money," said Di Maio on the local election runoff trail in southern Italy. "This is because of a series of economic theories that have not held up in these years, and we will not do this". 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio and his government partner, League leader Matteo Salvini, have long complained about EU budget limits, claiming they are unjustified austerity policies.

