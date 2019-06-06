They don't learn from mistakes - Di Maio on EC letter

Campobassso, June 6 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that "yesterday's letter from the European (Commission) substantially demonstrates that this Europe has not learned anything from the mistakes made in the last few years. In the letter, the EC said an infringement procedure against Rome for high debt was justified, but the Commission would not start one yet. "They're still asking for cuts, to deprive citizens of money," said Di Maio on the local election runoff trail in southern Italy. "This is because of a series of economic theories that have not held up in these years, and we will not do this". 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio and his government partner, League leader Matteo Salvini, have long complained about EU budget limits, claiming they are unjustified austerity policies.