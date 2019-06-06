Govt must go on - Di Maio-Salvini

Rome, June 6 - The government must go on, ruling partners Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini said after an hour-long meeting Thursday according to a joint statement from their 5-Star Movement (M5S) and League parties. Deputy Premiers Di Maio and Salvini on met at the premier's office in Rome. Neither leader made any statements after the hour-long meeting. Sources for Di Maio's M5S said the meeting had been "positive and fruitful". It was the first meeting between the government partners after weeks of tensions spanning the May 26 European elections. In the elections, Salvini's League doubled its vote compared to the March 2018 general election, from 18% to 34%. The M5S, by contrast, halved its vote from 33% to 17%.