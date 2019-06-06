Man says hit girlfriend who threw self out window

Milan, June 6 - A 40-year-old Italian man has admitted beating his young Italian girlfriend who threw herself out of a window to flee his serial abusive treatment on Tuesday, sources said Thursday. Giacomo Oldrati admitted he had been violent against her on several occasions but said he suffered from mental health issues. The 26-year-old woman broke several bones in the fall in Milan's Via Biella. Oldrati was acquitted of domestic abuse in Bologna in January of last year because judges ruled he was unable to assess his actions because of a bipolar disorder. The woman suffered four days of mistreatment and beatings from him, he admitted. "It was torture for her," police sources said Wednesday. Oldrati has now been charged again, with grievous bodily harm and kidnapping, police said.