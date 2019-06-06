Soccer: Montolivo bids Milan farewell, says 'wounded'

Milan, June 6 - Riccardo Montolivo on Thursday bade AC Milan farewell saying he had been "wounded as a man and captain" by the Rossoneri not renewing his contract after a season where he barely started. "I've played seven seasons in this glorious shirt, four of them with the captain's armband," said the 34-year-old former Italy midfielder. "I always did my duty," he said. "Then they took the armband off me and I didn't say a word, then I wasn't called up for even a minute on the field and I didn't say a word. "I didn't get the chance to say goodbye in the stadium and I didn't say a word. "All this withheld breath I now use to shout thank you to the Rossoneri fans, thank you from a wounded Captain and a wounded man". Montolivo played 129 times for the seven-time European champs since joining them from Fiorentina in 2012, and scored eight goals for the Milanese side. He played 66 times for Italy and scored twice for his country between 2007 and 2017, helping the Azzurri to second spot at the 2012 European championships.