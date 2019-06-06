Di Maio, Salvini meet at PM's office

Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Blitz in tutta Italia contro mafia foggiana, 50 arresti dalla Puglia a Milano
Plauso Salvini: «Lo Stato c'è» VIDEO
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
A Perugia laurea honoris causa al barese Ricco, inventore del common rail La nostra intervista nel 2000
Rome
06 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 6 - Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini on Thursday met at the premier's office in Rome, sources said. Neither leader made any statements after the hour-long meeting. Sources for Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) said the meeting had been "positive and fruitful".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su