Absolutely agst health cuts says Salvini

Soccer: Commisso buys Fiorentina
Rome
06 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 6 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday he was "absolutely against" health cuts as part of a spending review to help avert a possible European Union budget infringement procedure. "There are no health cuts, as far as I can see," he said. "I'm absolutely contrary to healthcare cuts to avert the EU infringement procedure". The government has also ruled out a supplementary budget to help avert a possible procedure. European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said Thursday the European Commission expected a "credible" plan to bring down the debt/GDP ratio in the medium term. But he said he thought the EC did not expect to see a rapid drop.
