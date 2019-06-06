Absolutely agst health cuts says Salvini

Rome, June 6 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday he was "absolutely against" health cuts as part of a spending review to help avert a possible European Union budget infringement procedure. "There are no health cuts, as far as I can see," he said. "I'm absolutely contrary to healthcare cuts to avert the EU infringement procedure". The government has also ruled out a supplementary budget to help avert a possible procedure. European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said Thursday the European Commission expected a "credible" plan to bring down the debt/GDP ratio in the medium term. But he said he thought the EC did not expect to see a rapid drop.