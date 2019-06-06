Cop car torched near Sassari

Sassari, June 6 - The car of a Carabiniere policeman was torched overnight at Buddusò near Sassari in Sardinia. Police said they had no doubt arson was involved in the burning of the officer's Volkwagen Golf. The man, who is not a local, was already the victim of a similar act of intimidation last year, police said. The Carabinieri provincial commander went to the barracks to voice his solidarity. Police are investigating among the local criminal underworld.