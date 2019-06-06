Credible debt cut asked for Italy - Draghi

Soccer: Commisso buys Fiorentina
Rome
06 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 6 - The European Commission is expecting Italy to make a "credible" reduction in the public debt/GDP ratio, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday. Draghi was answering a question on a possible budget infringement procedure by the EC. "The European Commission has concluded that Italy must reduce the debt/GDP ratio and Italy will produce a medium term reduction plan," he said. "I don't think a rapid drop will be requested," Draghi said. "It will be a medium term plan which must however be credible". This is what "everyone expects," said the central bank chief.
