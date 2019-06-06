Audit Court probing Deputy Economy Minister Garavaglia

Rome, June 6 - The Lombardy Audit Court has notified Deputy Economy Minister Massimo Garavaglia, a member of Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's League party, that they are investigating him in relation to a real-estate operation, sources said on Thursday. The case regards the sale of a building in Milan, Palazzo Beretta, by the local health authority when Garavaglia was Lombardy's economic affairs chief. Other people are also being probed in the case. The building was allegedly sold well below its true market value, with alleged damage to the public purse of between two and 13 million euros regarding the sale and another six million for related factors.