Vatican Radio to launch newscast in Latin

Vatican City
06 Giugno 2019
Vatican City, June 6 - Vatican Radio is launching a new newscast in Latin this weekend, the Vatican News service said on Thursday. The five-minute weekly newscast will be broadcast for the first time at 12:32 on Saturday June 8. It will also be available as a podcast on the Vatican News website. photo: Pope Benedict XVI, who announced he was stepping down as pontiff in Latin.
