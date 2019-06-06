Salvini says some judges are acting politically

Rome, June 6 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that a small minority of judges in Italy are acting politically when making decisions. He was commenting after he said the government would appeal against several rulings regarding its policies on security and migration and named the judges who made then, saying they should have declared themselves incompatible because of their stances on these issues. Salvini told Mediaset television he was not drafting a black list of hostile judges but added that "I take note of the fact that, while thousands of magistrates do their jobs honestly, some act politically, they write books and go to conferences in favour of open ports for migrants. "Is it normal for a judge to go to a conference that is an advert for mass immigration to then judge the policies of the interior ministry?".