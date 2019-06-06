Giovedì 06 Giugno 2019 | 14:22

Rome
Rome

European Commission has not learned from mistakes says M5S head

There'll be no corrective budget - Di Maio

Rome, June 6 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi DI Maio on Thursday ruled out the government passing a supplementary corrective budget after the European Commission said an infringement procedure against Italy would be justified for failure to comply with the debt rule. "We are not willing to do what was done in the past, that is cut services for citizens in times of European crisis," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, told Radio Anch'io. "The letter (from the Commission) shows that Europe has not learned from its mistakes and continues to say, in a time of economic contraction, that we have to make cuts. "That is the way to weaken the economy".

