Pope to meet Putin on July 4

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Blitz in tutta Italia contro mafia foggiana, decine di arresti dalla Puglia a Milano
Plauso Salvini: «Lo Stato c'è» VIDEO
A Perugia laurea honoris causa al barese Ricco, inventore del common rail
La nostra intervista esclusiva nel 2000
Vatican City
06 Giugno 2019
Vatican City, June 6 - Pope Francis will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin in an audience in the Vatican on July 4, Vatican spokesperson Alessandro Gisotti told reporters on Thursday. It will be the third meeting between the two leaders after encounters in November 2013 and June 2015.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su