Ronaldo rape case moved, not dropped - reports

Rome
06 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 6 - A lawsuit against Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo for allegedly raping a woman in Las Vegas in 2009 has been moved, not dropped, according to media reports in the United States. It initially appeared the case had been dropped completely after initial reports that the woman, model Katheryn Mayorga, had presented a 'voluntary dismissal' notice to the Nevada state court. But her legal team have also presented a new suit at a federal court, according to new reports. Ronaldo has always denied the allegation.
