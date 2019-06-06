Giovedì 06 Giugno 2019 | 11:51

Pope to meet Putin on July 4

Ronaldo rape case moved, not dropped - reports

FCA withdraws Renault merger proposal

Matricide commits suicide in jail

Govt onward 'without ifs or buts' - Salvini

Interior min to appeal 'red zones' ruling

Strasbourg revokes measures for Giuglano Roma

Soccer: Baggio 'still not sleeping' over Brazil penalty miss

Woman throws self out window to flee abusive boyfriend

Migrant boat sinks off Libya - SeaWatch

Another migrant boat probe says Salvini

Marfella sarà l'ombra di un bigIl portiere verso la riconferma

Uguale salario per tutti: a Foggia sfilano braccianti italiani ed extracomunitari

Conversano, Ligabue incontra fan prima del concerto, ma l'evento costa troppo

Corruzione gestione ente infermieri: sequestro 40mln di euro, coinvolto imprenditore lucano

Studio epidemiologi italiani: «A Taranto mortalità in eccesso»

Andria, nel garage droga e bombe con tritolo e bulloni: arrestato 37enne

Brindisi, inchiesta sul porto. Riesame: Patroni Griffi va interdetto

Lecce, in 4 corrono per la carica di Rettore a Unisalento: ecco chi sono

Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

Rome

Ronaldo rape case moved, not dropped - reports

Juventus star denies the allegation

Ronaldo rape case moved, not dropped - reports

Rome, June 6 - A lawsuit against Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo for allegedly raping a woman in Las Vegas in 2009 has been moved, not dropped, according to media reports in the United States. It initially appeared the case had been dropped completely after initial reports that the woman, model Katheryn Mayorga, had presented a 'voluntary dismissal' notice to the Nevada state court. But her legal team have also presented a new suit at a federal court, according to new reports. Ronaldo has always denied the allegation.

