FCA withdraws Renault merger proposal

Rome, June 6 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said Thursday that it was withdrawing its proposed merger with Renault "with immediate effect". The Italian-American carmaker said that "it has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully". The French government, which is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15% stake, had laid down a series of conditions for its backing for the merger and on Wednesday pressed the company's board into requesting that talks be put off until next week. FCA's share price shed 1.6% in early trading on Thursday.