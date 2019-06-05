Mercoledì 05 Giugno 2019 | 20:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Perugia
Matricide commits suicide in jail

Matricide commits suicide in jail

 
Ascoli Piceno
Govt onward 'without ifs or buts' - Salvini

Govt onward 'without ifs or buts' - Salvini

 
Rome
Interior min to appeal 'red zones' ruling

Interior min to appeal 'red zones' ruling

 
Strasboug
Strasbourg revokes measures for Giuglano Roma

Strasbourg revokes measures for Giuglano Roma

 
Belgrade
Soccer: Baggio 'still not sleeping' over Brazil penalty miss

Soccer: Baggio 'still not sleeping' over Brazil penalty miss

 
Milan
Woman throws self out window to flee abusive boyfriend

Woman throws self out window to flee abusive boyfriend

 
Rome
Migrant boat sinks off Libya - SeaWatch

Migrant boat sinks off Libya - SeaWatch

 
Foligno
Another migrant boat probe says Salvini

Another migrant boat probe says Salvini

 
Gela
Gela roast chicken seller gas tank explodes, 20 hurt

Gela roast chicken seller gas tank explodes, 20 hurt

 
Taranto
ArcelorMittal unveils 1,400 Taranto lay-offs

ArcelorMittal unveils 1,400 Taranto lay-offs

 
Rome
M5S files euthanasia bill

M5S files euthanasia bill

 

Il Biancorosso

L'OPERAZIONE
Marfella sarà l'ombra di un bigIl portiere verso la riconferma

Marfella sarà l'ombra di un big: il portiere verso la riconferma

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa condanna
Mazzette per ammorbidire le verifiche: sei anni a un gioiese

Mazzette per ammorbidire le verifiche: sei anni a un gioiese

 
BrindisiL'indagine
Brindisi, inchiesta sul porto. Riesame: Patroni Griffi va interdetto

Brindisi, inchiesta sul porto. Tribunale del Riesame: Patroni Griffi va interdetto

 
LecceLe candidature
Lecce, in 4 corrono per la carica di Rettore a Unisalento: ecco chi sono

Lecce, in 4 corrono per la carica di Rettore di Unisalento: ecco chi sono

 
TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, ArcelorMittal annuncia cassa integrazione per 1400: «Crisi di mercato»

Crisi Mittal, a Taranto cassa integrazione per 1400. Ad Jehl: «Misura temporanea»

 
PotenzaÈ La terza
Nasce Zes Jonica, ministro Lezzi firma il decreto

Nasce Zes Jonica, ministro Lezzi firma il decreto

 
FoggiaC'è un ricercato
Cerignola, schiaffi a commessa e rapina in gioielleria: presi in 3

Cerignola, schiaffi a commessa e rapina in gioielleria: presi in 3

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

 
BatMa è polemica
Andria, i soldi delle multe per aggiustare le strade

Andria, i soldi delle multe per aggiustare le strade

 

i più letti

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Bari, violenta detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, accusato di aver violentato detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Furto in bar Altamura, proprietario: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Furto bar Altamura, titolare: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre ripara ruota: morto 22enne

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre sostituisce una ruota: morto 22enne

Rome

Interior min to appeal 'red zones' ruling

Prefects to replace mayors in policing designated areas

Interior min to appeal 'red zones' ruling

Rome, June 5 - The interior ministry said Wednesday it would appeal against the Florence-based Regional Administrative Tribunal (TAR)'s recent ruling against the high-security 'red zones' to be given extra policing under a recent directive from Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Under the new move, city prefects will be able to replace mayors in ordering cops to keep criminals such as drug pushers outside designated urban areas, which are to be maintained better. Salvini has been leading a crackdown on migrants and crime.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati