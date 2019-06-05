Interior min to appeal 'red zones' ruling

Rome, June 5 - The interior ministry said Wednesday it would appeal against the Florence-based Regional Administrative Tribunal (TAR)'s recent ruling against the high-security 'red zones' to be given extra policing under a recent directive from Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Under the new move, city prefects will be able to replace mayors in ordering cops to keep criminals such as drug pushers outside designated urban areas, which are to be maintained better. Salvini has been leading a crackdown on migrants and crime.