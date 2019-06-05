Strasbourg revokes measures for Giuglano Roma

Strasboug, June 5 - The Strasbourg court on Wednesday revoked urgent measures requested from the Italian government to find accommodation for a group of Roma evicted from a camp at Giugliano near Naples. "On the basis of information received from the State and the appellants evicted the Giugliano camp (three Bosnian citizens of Roma ethnicity and their 10 young children), the Court has concluded that the latter have been offered alternative accommodation," the judges said.