Soccer: Baggio 'still not sleeping' over Brazil penalty miss

Strasbourg revokes measures for Giuglano Roma
Belgrade
05 Giugno 2019
Belgrade, June 5 - Roberto Baggio said Wednesday he was still losing sleep over the penalty he missed in Italy's shoot-out loss to Brazil in the 1994 World Cup Final. ""Still today I'm not sleeping well because of that mistake," said the former Golden Ponytail at a camp for Serbian youth soccer players. "Unfortunately it happened and such unpleasant situations can serve as lessons".
