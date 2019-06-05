Woman throws self out window to flee abusive boyfriend

Strasbourg revokes measures for Giuglano Roma
05 Giugno 2019
Milan, June 5 - A young Italian woman threw herself out of a window to flee her abusive boyfriend in Milan on Wednesday. She broke several bones. The woman had reportedly suffered four days of mistreatment and beatings, sources said. "It was torture for her," they said. The man was convicted of abusing her some years ago but acquitted because of mental infirmity. He will now be charged again, with grievous bodily harm and kidnapping, police said.
