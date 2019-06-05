Another migrant boat probe says Salvini

Foligno, June 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he was "probably" facing another probe after stopping another migrant rescue NGO ship from offloading in Italy. "I've lost count of the probes," he said. "Now I'll probably get another one from the Catania ministers tribunal. "There will be another request for a trial because I blocked a migrant boat". "And I will continue to block the boats, let's see who gets fed up first. "Because I think that you pay my wages to guarantee security at the country's borders. And that's what I do".