Migrant boat sinks off Libya - SeaWatch

Rome, June 5 - A boatload of migrants sank off the coast of Libya on Wednesday, German migrant rescue NGO SeaWatch said. The shipwreck took place around 50 nautical miles north of Garabulli, the NGO said. It posed a photo from volunteers showing a semi-deflated dinghy and several people in the sea. "Many people in the water, high probability of missing and drowning deaths," it said. It said an SOS had been put out, to which two merchant ships and the Libyan Coast Guard had responded. The latter was already at the scene, it said.