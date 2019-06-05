Mercoledì 05 Giugno 2019 | 18:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Strasboug
Strasbourg revokes measures for Giuglano Roma

Strasbourg revokes measures for Giuglano Roma

 
Belgrade
Soccer: Baggio 'still not sleeping' over Brazil penalty miss

Soccer: Baggio 'still not sleeping' over Brazil penalty miss

 
Milan
Woman throws self out window to flee abusive boyfriend

Woman throws self out window to flee abusive boyfriend

 
Rome
Migrant boat sinks off Libya - SeaWatch

Migrant boat sinks off Libya - SeaWatch

 
Foligno
Another migrant boat probe says Salvini

Another migrant boat probe says Salvini

 
Gela
Gela roast chicken seller gas tank explodes, 20 hurt

Gela roast chicken seller gas tank explodes, 20 hurt

 
Taranto
ArcelorMittal unveils 1,400 Taranto lay-offs

ArcelorMittal unveils 1,400 Taranto lay-offs

 
Rome
M5S files euthanasia bill

M5S files euthanasia bill

 
New York
IMF confirms 0.1% Italy growth 2019, 0.9% 2020

IMF confirms 0.1% Italy growth 2019, 0.9% 2020

 
Brussels
Dutch health min starts inspection on Noa death

Dutch health min starts inspection on Noa death

 
Berlin
Dialogue right path on EU procedure - Scholz

Dialogue right path on EU procedure - Scholz

 

Il Biancorosso

L'OPERAZIONE
Marfella sarà l'ombra di un bigIl portiere verso la riconferma

Marfella sarà l'ombra di un big: il portiere verso la riconferma

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLe candidature
Lecce, in 4 corrono per la carica di Rettore a Unisalento: ecco chi sono

Lecce, in 4 corrono per la carica di Rettore di Unisalento: ecco chi sono

 
BariNel barese
Monopoli, vigili all'americana: ecco la nuova «armatura», tra spray e bastone

Monopoli, vigili all'americana: ecco la nuova «armatura», tra spray e bastone

 
TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, ArcelorMittal annuncia cassa integrazione per 1400: «Crisi di mercato»

Crisi Mittal, a Taranto cassa integrazione per 1400. Ad Jehl: «Misura temporanea»

 
PotenzaÈ La terza
Nasce Zes Jonica, ministro Lezzi firma il decreto

Nasce Zes Jonica, ministro Lezzi firma il decreto

 
BrindisiIstigava collega Asl
Brindisi, voleva convincere malati tumore a curarsi in clinica privata: sospeso medico

Brindisi, medico pilotava malati di tumore in clinica privata: sospeso

 
FoggiaC'è un ricercato
Cerignola, schiaffi a commessa e rapina in gioielleria: presi in 3

Cerignola, schiaffi a commessa e rapina in gioielleria: presi in 3

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

 
BatMa è polemica
Andria, i soldi delle multe per aggiustare le strade

Andria, i soldi delle multe per aggiustare le strade

 

i più letti

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Bari, violenta detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, accusato di aver violentato detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Furto in bar Altamura, proprietario: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Furto bar Altamura, titolare: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre ripara ruota: morto 22enne

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre sostituisce una ruota: morto 22enne

Rome

Migrant boat sinks off Libya - SeaWatch

Many people in the water, Libyan coast guard at scene

Migrant boat sinks off Libya - SeaWatch

Rome, June 5 - A boatload of migrants sank off the coast of Libya on Wednesday, German migrant rescue NGO SeaWatch said. The shipwreck took place around 50 nautical miles north of Garabulli, the NGO said. It posed a photo from volunteers showing a semi-deflated dinghy and several people in the sea. "Many people in the water, high probability of missing and drowning deaths," it said. It said an SOS had been put out, to which two merchant ships and the Libyan Coast Guard had responded. The latter was already at the scene, it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati