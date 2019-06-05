ArcelorMittal unveils 1,400 Taranto lay-offs

Taranto, June 5 - ArcelorMittal Italia on Wednesday announced lay-offs of 1,400 workers at the former ILVA steel plant at Taranto for 13 weeks. The consortium which took over ILVA last year said the move was temporary. "It's a difficult decision, but market conditions are critical all over Europe," said ArcelorMittal Italia CEO Matthieu Jehl. "I am keen to stress that they are temporary measures and that steel is a cyclical market". The Taranto plant, now being cleaned up and revamped to save jobs and ease cancer-linked pollution, is the biggest in Europe.