Gela roast chicken seller gas tank explodes, 20 hurt

Gela, June 5 - At least 20 people were injured, three seriously, when a gas tank exploded in a roast chicken seller's shop in the central Sicilian city of Gela on Wednesday. The spit-roast stand had been set up in a van in the weekly central market, near the central rail station. Three people including a woman were directly hit by the blast. Two of them suffered burns on 60% of their bodies while the woman suffered extensive burns as we as losing the use of an eye hit by a flying fragment. Several kebab buyers were hurt too. Two of those injured were 'coptered to hospital.