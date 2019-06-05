M5S files euthanasia bill

Rome, June 5 - The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday filed a bill legalising euthanasia. Seventeen M5S MPs said "in modern secularised societies public opinion is ever more favourable to requesting assisted and dignified death and where possible free from useless suffering. "There is a right to life but also a right to death. "The present bill deals with a delicate and complex issue that must necessarily be faced to enable a step forward to be made in the field of civil and freedom rights". The populist M5S's government partner, the nationalist League party, has already said it will oppose the bill.