IMF confirms 0.1% Italy growth 2019, 0.9% 2020
New York
05 Giugno 2019
New York, June 5 - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday confirmed its Italian growth forecasts of 0.1% in 2019 and 0.9% in 2020. It called for progress on structural reforms and a boost to competitiveness in the service sector. The IMF also said Italy should remain vigilant against elevated risk premiums. Italy is emerging from a triple-dip recession.
