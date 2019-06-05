Brussels will respect intention to cut taxes - Salvini

Rome, June 5 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the European Commission will respect the Italian government's intention to cut taxes. The League leader was commenting after the Commission said it would be justified in opening an infringement procedure against Italy for failing to respect the rules on public debt. "The only way to reduce the debt created in the past is to cut taxes and enable the Italian people to work more and in a better way," Salvini said. "Debt, job insecurity and unemployment increase with cuts, penalties and austerity. We have to do the opposite. "We aren't asking for other people's money. "We just want to invest in jobs, growth, research and infrastructure. "I am sure that Brussels will respect this intention".