Mercoledì 05 Giugno 2019 | 16:40

New York
IMF confirms 0.1% Italy growth 2019, 0.9% 2020

Brussels
Dutch health min starts inspection on Noa death

Berlin
Dialogue right path on EU procedure - Scholz

Rome
Brussels will respect intention to cut taxes - Salvini

Vatican City
Vatican laments teen's 'euthanasia' death

Paris
No rush for FCA-Renault merger - Le Maire

Rome
Basketball: Burns fails drugs test

Gela
Gela kebab seller gas tank explodes, 7 hurt

Rome
We'll be responsible says Di Maio on EC verdict

Rome
Fire at D'Annunzio, Duse hotel

Ascoli Piceno
Govt onward 'without ifs or buts' - Salvini

L'OPERAZIONE
Marfella sarà l'ombra di un bigIl portiere verso la riconferma

TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, ArcelorMittal annuncia cassa integrazione per 1400: «Crisi di mercato»

PotenzaÈ La terza
Nasce Zes Jonica, ministro Lezzi firma il decreto

LecceL'attentato
Ruffano, fiamme contro portone di casa dell'ex sindaco

BrindisiIstigava collega Asl
Brindisi, voleva convincere malati tumore a curarsi in clinica privata: sospeso medico

FoggiaC'è un ricercato
Cerignola, schiaffi a commessa e rapina in gioielleria: presi in 3

MateraL'iniziativa
Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

BatMa è polemica
Andria, i soldi delle multe per aggiustare le strade

BariL'appello
Furto in bar Altamura, proprietario: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Bari, violenta detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre ripara ruota: morto 22enne

Sbarco migranti a Taranto, per viaggio speranza hanno pagato 5600 euro a testa

Brussels

Dutch health min starts inspection on Noa death

To see if full-blown probe needed

Brussels, June 5 - The Dutch health ministry has started an inspection to see if it is necessary to open a full-blown probe into the death of 17-year-old Noa Pothoven whose alleged suicide was initially and mistakenly reported as a case of euthanasia, a ministry spokesman told ANSA Wednesday. The inspection, he said, does not regard euthanasia but is aimed at establishing "the type of treatment received by Noa and whether there were any mistakes in the treatment she received". At the end of this inspection, the spokesman said, the ministry will decide whether to open an official investigation.

