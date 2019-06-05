Dutch health min starts inspection on Noa death

Brussels, June 5 - The Dutch health ministry has started an inspection to see if it is necessary to open a full-blown probe into the death of 17-year-old Noa Pothoven whose alleged suicide was initially and mistakenly reported as a case of euthanasia, a ministry spokesman told ANSA Wednesday. The inspection, he said, does not regard euthanasia but is aimed at establishing "the type of treatment received by Noa and whether there were any mistakes in the treatment she received". At the end of this inspection, the spokesman said, the ministry will decide whether to open an official investigation.