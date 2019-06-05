Dialogue right path on EU procedure - Scholz

IMF confirms 0.1% Italy growth 2019, 0.9% 2020
Berlin
05 Giugno 2019
Berlin, June 5 - A spokesman for German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told ANSA on Italy's mooted EU debt infringement procedure Wednesday that "Minister Scholz defers to the talks between Italy and the European Commission. "Dialogue has been the right path in the course of the last year. "It will be so again." The EC said earlier Wednesday a procedure against Italy for high debt would be justified. But is did not formally open one yet.
