Basketball: Burns fails drugs test

Rome
05 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 5 - Italy basketball winger Christian Burns failed a drugs tests on May 12, the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) said Wednesday. Burns tested positive for a metabolite of the anabolic steroid Clostebol after a match between his Olimpia Armani and Alma Trieste, NADO said. He now faces sanctions, it said.
