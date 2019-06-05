No rush for FCA-Renault merger - Le Maire

Paris, June 5 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday that Paris will not be rushed into backing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) proposed merger with Renault. "It won't be done under any conditions," Le Maire said. "We'll take the time needed to do things properly. No rush". The merger would see the French's government's 15% stake in Renault become 7.5% of the merged company. The minister has asked for several pledges, including commitments that jobs would not be cut in France. "If I have put down conditions, it is for them to be respected," Le Maire added. "The State will be firm in defending the industrial interests of Renault and France." Renault's board is set to meet later on Wednesday to discuss the potential merger after an initial encounter on Tuesday.