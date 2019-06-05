Gela kebab seller gas tank explodes, 7 hurt

Gela, June 5 - At least seven people were injured, two seriously, when a gas tank exploded in a chicken kebab seller's shop in the central Sicilian city of Gela on Wednesday. The kebab stand had been set up in a van in the weekly central market, near the central rail station. Three people including a woman were directly hit by the blast. Several kebab buyers were hurt too. Two of those injured were 'coptered to hospital.