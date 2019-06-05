We'll be responsible says Di Maio on EC verdict

Rome, June 5 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said on the European Commission's mooted budget infringement procedure Wednesday that "we are serious people, Italy is a serious country, which respects the word it has given. "So we will go into Europe and we will sit down at a table with responsibility, not to destroy, but to build." Di Maio added: "Now they're talking so much about this possible infringement procedure and you know what it concerns? "It concerns the debt produced by the Democratic Party (PD) in 2017 and 2018. ""We're taking it seriously, but we can't pretend not to know that there are European countries which in these years, to revive their economies, have run much more deficits than allowed by the Treaties. "And they never ran into any sanction!"