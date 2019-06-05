Govt onward 'without ifs or buts' - Salvini

Ascoli Piceno, June 5 - The government will go on "without ifs or buts", Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. Salvini squashed talk of a government crisis stemming from renewed tension between his nationalist League party and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The tensions worsened despite the end of an acrimonious European election campaign where the League doubled its general-election score a year ago to 34% and the M5S halved theirs to 17%. This prompted Premier Giuseppe Conte to threaten to quit if the two partners didn't stop fighting. "The government will go ahead without ifs or buts," Salvini said on the local election runoff trail in this Marche coastal town. "I keep my promises", said Salvini. "At a national level my words is valid for five years, at a local level we are governing well with the centre right in many towns and regions, and I don't mix up the two. My word is worth more than opinion polls and some posts. The government is going ahead without ifs or buts". Conte, for his part, hailed the agreement on a revised tender public code fo the 'unblock worksites' decree which sealed the peace between the unruly partners on Tuesday.