4 teachers held for mistreating pupils

Naples, June 5 - Four teachers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of mistreating pupils near Avellino and Salerno. The four are aged between 46 and 66, police said. They are accused of repeated mistreatment of minors and, in the case of one of them, also sexual violence. The alleged crimes, police said, were carried out against their pupils over a length of time, police said. Further details will be released at a press conference later Wednesday.