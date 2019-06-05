4 teachers held for mistreating pupils

Fire at D'Annunzio, Duse hotel
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, colpisce 20enne ai genitali per una precedenza: denunciato. Giovane operato
i più letti
Naples
05 Giugno 2019
Naples, June 5 - Four teachers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of mistreating pupils near Avellino and Salerno. The four are aged between 46 and 66, police said. They are accused of repeated mistreatment of minors and, in the case of one of them, also sexual violence. The alleged crimes, police said, were carried out against their pupils over a length of time, police said. Further details will be released at a press conference later Wednesday.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su