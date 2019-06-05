Fire at D'Annunzio, Duse hotel
Rome
05 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 5 - A fire Tuesday night ravaged an unused part of a historic northern Italian hotel where poet Gabriele D'Annunzio and actress Eleonora Duse once stayed. The Camussot Hotel at Balme near Turin is set to shortly reopen for the summer season.
