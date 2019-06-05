2 Bahamas men friends found dead in Po

Fire at D'Annunzio, Duse hotel
Turin
05 Giugno 2019
Turin, June 5 - The bodies of two male friends from the Bahamas have been found in the Po River in Turin in the last two says, sources said after the second body was found Wednesday. On Tuesday the body of 29-year-old Ramsey Alrae Keiron, a Bahaman man with a diplomatic stay permit issued by Austria, was found in the river in Turin. Fellow Bahaman and friend Blair Rashad Randy John, 28, a Canadian resident, was found near that location on Wednesday morning. Keiron was a student at the diplomatic academy in Vienna and a consultant of the Bahamas foreign ministry. John was a graduate of St. Augustines College in New Providence, Canada. Police are trying to establish why the pair were in Turin.
