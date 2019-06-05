Ronaldo rape accusation withdrawn - report

Fire at D'Annunzio, Duse hotel
Rome, June 5 - A woman who said she was raped by Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009 has withdrawn the accusation, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The woman, model Katheryn Mayorga, has presented a 'voluntary dismissal' notice to the Nevada state court, according to the report. Ronaldo has always denied the allegation.
