Infringement procedure justified EU tells Italy

Brussels, June 5 - The European Commission said Wednesday that an infringement procedure against Italy is warrented because the EU's debt rule "was not complied with" in 2018 and will not be in 2019 or 2020 either. The Commission commented on the reversal of some pro-growth reforms of the past, such as the one regarding the pensions system, and said that the project deficit-to-GDP ratio of 3% in 2020, saying these were aggravating factors.