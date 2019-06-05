Mercoledì 05 Giugno 2019 | 13:05

Brussels
Infringement procedure justified EU tells Italy

Vatican City
Vatican laments teen's euthanasia death

Rome
Italian economic activity remains 'moderate' - ISTAT

Grottole
Airbnb Grottole 'Italian Sabbatical' set to begin

Berlin
Italy set for procedure if figures confirmed says Oettinger

Rome
Salvini says out to change EU, not win more jobs for League

Trieste
Man arrested for trying to strangle wife

Rome
31 arrested in blitz on Roman coastal clan

Rome
Tennis: Fognini in top 10 after Federer beats Wawrinka

Brindisi
Mayor, ex-mayor arrested for graft

Rome
Di Maio confers with Mattarella at Quirinale

Bari, i consigli di Braglia"La differenza la fa il gruppo"

TarantoAmbiente
Decarbonizzazione: non passa l'emendamento. Boccia: «Giornata triste»

BrindisiIl caso
Ostuni, comune liquida 290 euro per salvare gatto randagio

LecceI dati
Imprese nel Salento: bilancio negativo, giù dello 0,15%

MateraL'iniziativa
Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

PotenzaPetrolio
Tempa Rossa, il Cipe blocca opere non ancora eseguite

FoggiaFormati 520 piloti
Amendola, boom di iscritti per diventare pilota di droni

BatMa è polemica
Andria, i soldi delle multe per aggiustare le strade

BariL'appello
Furto in bar Altamura, proprietario: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Brussels

Debt rule not respected says European Commission

Brussels, June 5 - The European Commission said Wednesday that an infringement procedure against Italy is warrented because the EU's debt rule "was not complied with" in 2018 and will not be in 2019 or 2020 either. The Commission commented on the reversal of some pro-growth reforms of the past, such as the one regarding the pensions system, and said that the project deficit-to-GDP ratio of 3% in 2020, saying these were aggravating factors.

