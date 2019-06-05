Italian economic activity remains 'moderate' - ISTAT

Rome, June 5 - ISTAT said Wednesday that it has not detected any signs of growth picking up pace, saying Italian economic activity remains moderate. The national statistics agency pointed out that GDP was up 0.1% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the previous three months "driven by final consumption expenditure, gross fixed capital formation and net exports mainly because of a sharp fall in imports". It added in its monthly report on the economy that "in Q1, hours worked increased at a pace stronger that GDP while in April labour market conditions remained stationary. "Inflation decelerated confirming the gap with respect to the euro area average also for the core component," ISTAT continued. "In May, consumer confidence increased driven by the economic and current component. "In the same period, the improvement in business confidence was broad based. "The leading indicator continued to decrease although at a decelerating pace with respect to the previous periods, suggesting that Italian economy will continue to stay on a moderating path".