Vatican laments teen's euthanasia death

Vatican City, June 5 - The Vatican on Wednesday lamented the death of Noa Pothoven, a 17-year-old girl from the Netherlands who ended her life via legal euthanasia on Sunday. "Noa's death is a great loss for any civil society and for humanity," the Pontifical Academy for Life posted on its Twitter account, @PontAcadLife. "We must always assert the positive reasons for life. #NoaPothoven". The girl struggled with mental illness after being raped as a child and, in accordance with Dutch law, was reportedly granted permission to die with the help of an end-of-life clinic. She had written a book about her battle with mental illness after being sexually abused.