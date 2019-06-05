Mercoledì 05 Giugno 2019 | 11:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Berlin
Italy set for procedure if figures confirmed says Oettinger

Italy set for procedure if figures confirmed says Oettinger

 
Rome
Salvini says out to change EU, not win more jobs for League

Salvini says out to change EU, not win more jobs for League

 
Trieste
Man arrested for trying to strangle wife

Man arrested for trying to strangle wife

 
Rome
31 arrested in blitz on Roman coastal clan

31 arrested in blitz on Roman coastal clan

 
Rome
Tennis: Fognini in top 10 after Federer beats Wawrinka

Tennis: Fognini in top 10 after Federer beats Wawrinka

 
Brindisi
Mayor, ex-mayor arrested for graft

Mayor, ex-mayor arrested for graft

 
Rome
Di Maio confers with Mattarella at Quirinale

Di Maio confers with Mattarella at Quirinale

 
Rome
Don't take the p**s out of State Di Maio-Whirlpool

Don't take the p**s out of State Di Maio-Whirlpool

 
Boulogne
Renault 'interest' for FCA merger

Renault 'interest' for FCA merger

 
Milan
Soccer: Commisso set to buy Fiorentina

Soccer: Commisso set to buy Fiorentina

 
Vatican City
Those who devalue social rights cause inequality -pope

Those who devalue social rights cause inequality -pope

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Bari, i consigli di Braglia"La differenza la fa il gruppo"

Bari, i consigli di Braglia: «La differenza la fa il gruppo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl caso
Ostuni, comune liquida 290 euro per salvare gatto randagio

Ostuni, comune liquida 290 euro per salvare gatto randagio

 
LecceI dati
Imprese nel Salento: bilancio negativo, giù dello 0,15%

Imprese nel Salento: bilancio negativo, giù dello 0,15%

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

Cinque volontari a Grottole per 3 mesi contro lo spopolamento

 
PotenzaPetrolio
Tempa Rossa, il Cipe blocca opere non ancora eseguite

Tempa Rossa, il Cipe blocca opere non ancora eseguite

 
FoggiaFormati 520 piloti
Amendola, boom di iscritti per diventare pilota di droni

Amendola, boom di iscritti per diventare pilota di droni

 
BatMa è polemica
Andria, i soldi delle multe per aggiustare le strade

Andria, i soldi delle multe per aggiustare le strade

 
BariL'appello
Furto in bar Altamura, proprietario: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

Furto bar Altamura, titolare: «Ridatemi cimeli storici»

 
TarantoL'operazione
Furti cavi rame: 6 provvedimenti nel Tarantino, danni per oltre un milione di euro

Furti cavi rame: 6 provvedimenti nel Tarantino, danni per oltre un milione di euro

 

i più letti

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Bari, violenta detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, accusato di aver violentato detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre ripara ruota: morto 22enne

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre sostituisce una ruota: morto 22enne

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Berlin

Italy set for procedure if figures confirmed says Oettinger

EC set to give verdict after exchange of letters over finances

Italy set for procedure if figures confirmed says Oettinger

Berlin, June 5 - European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said Wednesday that Brussels may open an infringement procedure against Italy for excessive deficit. "If the (forecasted) figures are confirmed, we will not be able to avoid an infringement procedure," Oettinger told Germany's N-TV. "Italy should not be a risk for the eurozone". The Commission is set to give its verdict on Wednesday after an exchange of letters with the Italian government about the EU executive's complaint that Rome has made insufficient progress in bringing down the public debt.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati