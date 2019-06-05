Italy set for procedure if figures confirmed says Oettinger

Berlin, June 5 - European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said Wednesday that Brussels may open an infringement procedure against Italy for excessive deficit. "If the (forecasted) figures are confirmed, we will not be able to avoid an infringement procedure," Oettinger told Germany's N-TV. "Italy should not be a risk for the eurozone". The Commission is set to give its verdict on Wednesday after an exchange of letters with the Italian government about the EU executive's complaint that Rome has made insufficient progress in bringing down the public debt.