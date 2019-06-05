Salvini says out to change EU, not win more jobs for League

Rome, June 5 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said his successful campaign to win votes at last month's European elections was driven by the desire to change the EU, not to get leverage to secure more top positions for members of his League party. Salvini also said that his new security decree, which seeks to build on his migration-and-security package that was passed last year, will be approved by cabinet soon. "It is necessary to accelerate with implementation of the contract of government - cutting taxes, reforming the school and justice systems, regional autonomy," Salvini told Radio Anch'Io. "I didn't ask for people's vote to have three more ministers or undersecretaries. "I have the second security decree ready. It will be approved by cabinet".