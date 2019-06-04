Di Maio confers with Mattarella at Quirinale

Rome, June 4 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio had talks Tuesday with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale presidential palace, telling him that the M5S wanted to go ahead and not cause a government crisis. Mattarella stressed the need to bring "clarity" into the majority with the League as soon as possible. The president also voiced concern over the state of the economy and underscored the need to balance the public accounts. Di Maio said "for me the government must go on for four years and I've always said that. When we don't agree on things we will tell each other, but as usual in order to do the country good we need a compact government and a compact majority". Di Maio added: "today's phone call with (Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo) Salvini? I've never been a proud person and this morning seeing that there was an impasse on the unblock worksites (decree) I called Salvini, and I think in the coming days it will be important to work at full speed". The fact that ruling partners Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio have reopened dialogue after Premier Giuseppe Conte's threat to quit if they didn't stop fighting is a "good premise" for a new start for the government, Conte said Tuesday, according to premiership sources. The sources said Conte took "a positive view of the fact that after his press conference (threatening to quit) yesterday the leaders of the two majority forces have returned to speaking to each other". They said Conte said "the return to dialogue is a good premise, exactly as the premier hoped for in his speech yesterday, to proceed in the right direction". League leader Salvini, the interior minister, and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio, the labour and industry minister, had a phone call earlier Tuesday which M5S and League sources described as "long, cordial and positive", to try to avert a government crisis after a recent rise in tensions. Salvini said the phone call, aimed at easing tensions between the unruly ruling partners, had "gone well". "But we speak to each other often, but we don't always tell you about it," he added. "Every now and then we have different ideas but there is a (government) contract to honour, and my word is valid". Di Maio said that "we now must necessarily face the issue of the budget bill which does not envisage only majority deals but also the compactness of the government to succeed in tackling a great challenge". The two leaders and deputy premiers have not stopped bickering even after the end of the European election campaign which was expected to mark a cessation of hostilities.