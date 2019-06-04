Tennis: Fognini in top 10 after Federer beats Wawrinka

Rome, June 4 - Fabio Fognini has made the top 10 in the men's tennis rankings after Roger Federer beat Stan Wawrinka in the French open, putting an Italian back in the top 10 for the first time since Corrado Barazzutti 41 years ago. Federer's four-set victory knocked Wawrinka out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings, to be published Monday. Fognini is the third Italian man ever in the top ten after Adriano Panatta who got to number four in 1976 and Barazzutti who reached number seven in 1978. Fognini lost to Alexander Zverev in the last 16 at Roland Garros on Monday.