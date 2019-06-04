Mayor, ex-mayor arrested for graft

Man arrested for trying to strangle wife
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bitonto, danze e dame in abiti d'epoca: ecco il Gran Ballo del Settecento
i più letti
Brindisi
04 Giugno 2019
Brindisi, June 4 - A mayor and his predecessor were arrested for graft near Brindisi on Tuesday. Pasquale Rizzo and Maurizio Renna, the last two mayors of San Pietro Vernotico, were placed under house arrest on charges ranging from embezzlement to bid rigging.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su