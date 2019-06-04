Martedì 04 Giugno 2019 | 20:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Trieste
Man arrested for trying to strangle wife

Man arrested for trying to strangle wife

 
Rome
31 arrested in blitz on Roman coastal clan

31 arrested in blitz on Roman coastal clan

 
Rome
Tennis: Fognini in top 10 after Federer beats Wawrinka

Tennis: Fognini in top 10 after Federer beats Wawrinka

 
Brindisi
Mayor, ex-mayor arrested for graft

Mayor, ex-mayor arrested for graft

 
Rome
Di Maio confers with Mattarella at Quirinale

Di Maio confers with Mattarella at Quirinale

 
Rome
Don't take the p**s out of State Di Maio-Whirlpool

Don't take the p**s out of State Di Maio-Whirlpool

 
Boulogne
Renault 'interest' for FCA merger

Renault 'interest' for FCA merger

 
Milan
Soccer: Commisso set to buy Fiorentina

Soccer: Commisso set to buy Fiorentina

 
Vatican City
Those who devalue social rights cause inequality -pope

Those who devalue social rights cause inequality -pope

 
Rome
Another 2 CSM councillors step down over graft case

Another 2 CSM councillors step down over graft case

 
Rome
Bannon eased League-M5S alliance says Wolff

Bannon eased League-M5S alliance says Wolff

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Bari, i consigli di Braglia"La differenza la fa il gruppo"

Bari, i consigli di Braglia: «La differenza la fa il gruppo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVL'evocazione storica
Bitonto, danze e dame in abiti d'epoca: ecco il Gran Ballo del Settecento

Bitonto, danze e dame in abiti d'epoca: ecco il Gran Ballo del Settecento

 
PotenzaIn Basilicata
Unibas dichiara «guerra alla plastica»: borracce in alluminio per gli studenti

Unibas dichiara «guerra alla plastica»: borracce in alluminio per gli studenti

 
TarantoIl caso a Taranto
Ex Ilva, Laforgia: «600 casi malformazioni? Dato non attendibile»

Ex Ilva, Laforgia: «600 casi malformazioni? Dato non attendibile»

 
Leccevicino alla facoltà di Lingue
Lecce, va a dormire dagli amici e trova l'auto incendiata

Lecce, va a dormire dagli amici e trova l'auto incendiata

 
FoggiaL'impatto
Foggia, si scontra con auto e non presta soccorso: denunciato camionista

Foggia, si scontra con auto e non presta soccorso: denunciato camionista

 
HomeLa tragedia
Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre ripara ruota: morto 22enne

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre sostituisce una ruota: morto 22enne

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Sostituisce targa e altera telaio auto rubata: arrestato a Cellino

Sostituisce targa e altera telaio auto rubata: arrestato a Cellino

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, GdF scopre 29 lavoratori in nero in un hotel

Metaponto, GdF scopre 29 lavoratori in nero in un hotel

 

i più letti

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Bari, violenta detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, accusato di aver violentato detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"

Rome

Don't take the p**s out of State Di Maio-Whirlpool

'Grave case' says industry and labour minister

Don't take the p**s out of State Di Maio-Whirlpool

Rome, June 4 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio told Whirlpool bosses on threatened job losses reneging on a previous deal Tuesday that "you don't take the p**s out of the Italian State, not with me, not with this government." "The State will make itself respected, this is a grave case," said Di Maio, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and deputy premier. He stressed that Whirlpool had got 27 million euros in public funds for its Italian plant since 2014. "Let's not waste time, we need responses now," the minister told the executives. Di Maio set a seven day deadline for a solution or government funding would stop. Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris earlier appealed to Di Maio to find a solution to the case in the talks at the industry ministry.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati