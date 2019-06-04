Don't take the p**s out of State Di Maio-Whirlpool

Rome, June 4 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio told Whirlpool bosses on threatened job losses reneging on a previous deal Tuesday that "you don't take the p**s out of the Italian State, not with me, not with this government." "The State will make itself respected, this is a grave case," said Di Maio, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and deputy premier. He stressed that Whirlpool had got 27 million euros in public funds for its Italian plant since 2014. "Let's not waste time, we need responses now," the minister told the executives. Di Maio set a seven day deadline for a solution or government funding would stop. Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris earlier appealed to Di Maio to find a solution to the case in the talks at the industry ministry.