Vatican City, June 4 - Those who devalue social rights cause inequality, Pope Francis said Tuesday. Speaking to the Panamerican summit of judges, he said "I am concerned by seeing that there are voices, above all from some 'doctrinaire' people, trying to 'explain' that social rights are 'old, obsolete and have nothing to add to our societies." Francis said "in this way they confirm the economic and social policies that guide our peoples to the acceptance and justification of inequality and indignity." The summit, on the theme of Social Rights and Franciscan Doctrine, ends Tuesday night in the Vatican.