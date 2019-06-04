Another 2 CSM councillors step down over graft case

Rome, June 4 - Another two councillors of the judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), suspended themselves from their posts Tuesday in the wake of a storm caused by a Perugia graft probe. Gianlugi Morlini and Paolo Criscuoli joined several other self-suspended CSM members. But Criscuoli spoke of a "witch hunt" in the case. The deputy head of the CSM, David Ermini, told a plenary session that the justices should follow the "illuminated guide" of titular head Sergio Mattarella, the Italian president. Ermini said "never again should there be games of power or venal trafficking". Milan Archbishop Mario Delpini called on magistrates "to resist the lure of corruption". A storm over the corruption probe involving senior Italian magistrate Luca Palamara escalated on Thursday with the news that more people are under investigation, including other prosecutors. Palamara, a former board member of the CSM, the judiciary's self-governing body, and the former head of magistrates union ANM, has called the accusations "defamatory" and denied any wrongdoing. Notification of an investigation to businessman Fabrizio Centofanti said that he was suspected of exchanges of favours, including holidays, involving Palamara and two lawyers, Piero Amara and Giuseppe Calafiore. Rome prosecutor Stefano Rocco Fava and CSM member Luigi Spina are also under investigation, sources said. They were questioned on Tuesday about allegations they helped Palamara conceal his alleged wrongdoing. Rocco Fava is accused of revealing information about investigations into Palamara and of helping him by passing on documents, according to another probe notification, the sources said. Finance police seized evidence at Palamara's office in relation to the probe on Thursday, sources said. The warrant for the search referred to allegations that Palamara received 40,000 euros when he was a CSM board member to push the appointment of Giancarlo Longo as the prosecutor of Gela - a nomination that never happened. photo: Palamara